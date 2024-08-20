US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana Participated in Community Events During National Night Out 2024

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and camaraderie between law enforcement and the communities they serve to make our neighborhoods safer places to live.

INDIANAPOLIS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana joined community organizers, neighbors, and law enforcement partners to participate in National Night Out events on August 6, 2024. During this year’s National Night Out, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers attended block party events in the surrounding Indianapolis areas and IMPD’s Crime Fighter of the Year ceremony, honoring outstanding civilian leaders in their communities committed to public safety.

“A positive, ongoing relationship between neighbors and law enforcement is vital to building trust and keeping the public safe,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “It is important for people to see that we are a part of the communities we serve, and I am looking forward to visiting with several different neighborhoods for the second year in a row. Through events like National Night Out, community members can place a friendly face to the law enforcement agencies that serve to protect them and engage in meaningful discussions about crime, safety, and responsibility.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and camaraderie between law enforcement and the communities they serve to make our neighborhoods safer places to live. Millions take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities throughout the country on the first Tuesday of August in most areas of the country.

National Night Out was established in 1984 with funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice. The program is administered by the National Association of Town Watch, a nationwide non-profit organization.

Coordinated by local law enforcement agencies and trained volunteers, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more. National Night Out sends a message that neighbors are united and working together to keep their communities and each other safe.

For more information, visit https://natw.org/.