US Capital Global Securities Launches $9 Million Equity Offering for myLawyer Network

Opportunity to invest in a potentially game-changing global online legal networking platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, JUNE 2022 – US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital, is offering eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $9 million of equity in myLawyer Network (“myLawyer”). myLawyer is a secure, ad-free, California-based online platform that provides high-end tools and services to lawyers. The company’s principal goal is to further develop and expand a secure and robust global ecosystem for the collaboration of lawyers and clients by leveraging innovative technology.

US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

myLawyer’s proprietary platform ensures that all communication is wholly secure through the company’s high-end double encryption system, which includes secure access to video conferencing, messaging, organization tools, and cloud storage. myLawyer is also developing a first-in-class document authentication and protection system with a provisional patent filing in place. Based upon market research, this innovative invention is expected to revolutionize the practice of law. The platform, which prides itself on its total ad-ban, generates revenue through its range of subscription services, beginning with a basic free subscription that offers optional priced add-ons.

“Lawyers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of and the need for innovation in legal technology,” said Ronald DeKoven, Founder and CEO of myLawyer and its subsidiary, myBarrister. “In addition, there are now many more lawyers working from home than ever before. Our elegant and efficient networking platform was built with these societal changes in mind, and its global relevance and scalability was proved during our overseas rollout in 2019. Within just 10 months of launching the platform in India, we gained one million lawyers and clients. Our vision for a global network of lawyers is potentially game-changing, with the collaboration between lawyers generating value while promoting access to justice.”

“We are very pleased to be working with myLawyer on this $9 million equity financing,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “LegalTech is an up-and-coming industry worth over $1 trillion, with over 10 million lawyers worldwide and 1.3 million lawyers in the US alone. The sector is seeing incredible growth, with adoption levels increasing sharply since the onset of the pandemic. myLawyer is seeking growth capital to augment sales and distribution as it continues to develop and expand its platform, with new subsidiaries such as myLawyer Marketplace and myLawFirm. If you are interested in myLawyer, the opportunity to participate in this $9 million equity financing is now open to eligible investors.”

About myLawyer Network

Designed by lawyers for lawyers, myLawyer is a California-based online ecosystem built to provide high-end tools and services to lawyers. Operating at the intersection of law and technology, the subscription-based and ad-free platform provides 100% secure communication through its high-end double encryption system, offering video conferencing, messaging, organization tools, and cloud storage. The company has a number of legal networking subsidiaries, including myBarrister, myLawyer Marketplace, and myLawFirm. www.mylawyernetwork.com

About US Capital

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal, senior Vice President, at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1047.

Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/06/08/2459243/0/en/US-Capital-Global-Securities-Launches-9-Million-Equity-Offering-for-myLawyer-Network.html