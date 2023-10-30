USAIA Launches to Remedy American Workforce Deficiencies and Aid Legal Immigration Efforts

USAIA is on a mission to restore the American workforce to its former glory by giving law-abiding, ambitious immigrants their stories and their opportunities back.

In a methodical move to revitalize America’s workforce and empower legal immigrants, U.S.A. Immigration Assistance (USAIA) announces its official launch. USAIA, a nonpartisan L3C organization, relies on donations and strategic partnerships to provide financial aid to eligible, indigent immigrants amid the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) process. Through these contributions, USAIA ensures that these individuals have access to adequate legal representation and language support services they desperately need but are often unable to afford. In supporting these individuals, they can settle legally and permanently in the U.S. and join the labor market, which has gravely declined in recent years.

