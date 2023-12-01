Valid8 Financial Accelerates Growth, Shaping Verified Financial Intelligence Category

AI-powered forensic accounting solution secures $8.5 million Series A fundraise led by Silverton Partners.

BOULDER, Colo. – Valid8 Financial, the leader in Verified Financial Intelligence, announced $8.5 million in Series A funding led by Silverton Partners with participation from Touchdown Ventures, First Trust, CPA.com and Capital Midwest. Valid8 provides AI-powered forensic accounting solutions to accounting and law firms, enabling them to untangle a web of complex financial transactions in hours instead of weeks.

The investment comes at a critical time, as prosecutions and reported losses from fraud are on the rise, according to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

“Prosecutions and civil litigation stemming from fraud and other financial malfeasance are among the most complex cases in our justice system,” said Chris McCall, CEO and co-founder of Valid8 Financial. “Forensic accountants and attorneys require certainty in their investigations, which is why it may take months or even years to uncover the truth behind thousands or millions of financial transactions. Valid8’s unique approach to delivering Verified Financial Intelligence leverages AI to expedite the process while meeting the highest data quality standards for courtroom-ready evidence that expert witnesses can rely on.”

Valid8’s technology provides verified evidence for a wide variety of complex financial matters and white-collar crime investigations, including Medicaid fraud, partnership disputes, asset division, high-net-worth divorces, M&A diligence, audit and Chapter 11 bankruptcies.

The company uses the latest in AI and automation technology to rapidly parse, reconcile, and categorize financial data from numerous sources, including bank transactions, Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, and even hand-written checks. Valid8’s AI does not make any judgment about fraudulent activity. Instead, it provides visualizations that demonstrate the flow of funds and clarifies which transactions require further evaluation by a professional investigator.

“Using Valid8’s software has fundamentally changed how our team works,” said Jason Wright, Managing Director at Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm. “Before, it took us significant time to evaluate even a small sample size. With this software, we gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire financial picture in less time. Our team is freed from the tedious review of each and every statement and transaction – time-consuming work that nearly every accountant wishes to avoid.”

Historically, accounting has depended on sample risk assessments and rote reviews of transactions to uncover potential fraud. Valid8’s research shows that investigators spend up to 90% of their time on such tasks before analysis can even begin.

“Valid8’s technology is designed to eliminate sample risk from accounting,” said McCall. “It’s eye-opening to have the complete picture and not be forced to base one’s opinion on a finite portion of a financial history.”

Roger Chen, partner with Silverton Partners, will join the board to support Valid8’s continued growth and development.

“Accounting is ripe for innovation,” said Chen. “As digital banking, cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial innovations become more commonplace, accounting needs its own breakthroughs to stay ahead. Valid8’s technology and core commitment to eliminating sample risk represent the future of accounting. Beyond forensic accounting, this technology already has compelling use cases for audit, transaction advisory, M&A due diligence and beyond.”

The new funding allows Valid8 to further invest in its engineering and go-to-market teams, primarily at its Boulder, Colorado headquarters. To learn more about Valid8 Financial and its solutions, please visit valid8financial.com.

About Valid8 Financial

Valid8 Financial is the global leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI). The company’s platform extracts accounting evidence from documents and systems to eliminate sample risk, address staffing challenges, and improve the speed and quality of rendering a professional opinion. Hundreds of firms use Valid8’s software on some of the world’s most complex, high-profile cases. The company holds numerous patents and was recognized in 2023 as a Top Financial Restructuring Services Provider from Financial Services Review and in 2022 as a Technology Innovation Award Winner from CPA Practice Advisors and as a Top 100 Early Stage Company by Will Reed. The company has headquarters in Boulder and Seattle. For more information, visit: www.valid8financial.com.