Valid8 Financial Ranks No. 583 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, No. 1 in Boulder, Colo.

Revenue growth of nearly 900% establishes Verified Financial Intelligence leader as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Boulder, Colo. — Inc. has ranked Valid8 Financial, the leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI), No. 583 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious index provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Landing in the top 11% of the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the need for Verified Financial Intelligence,” said Chris McCall, CEO and co-founder of Valid8 Financial. “Our rapid growth reflects the value our AI-powered solutions bring to forensic accountants, legal teams and government investigators.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

Valid8’s Verified Financial Intelligence platform provides forensic accounting, legal and government professionals with courtroom-ready evidence for a variety of complex financial investigations and disputes, including Medicaid fraud, partnership disputes, asset division, family law and Chapter 11 bankruptcies. Valid8’s AI and automation allow users to quickly parse, reconcile and categorize financial data from numerous sources — including bank transactions, Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, and even hand-written checks — in hours instead of weeks.

“Valid8’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list further validates the company’s innovative approach to financial intelligence and its potential to transform the accounting industry,” said Roger Chen, partner with Silverton Partners and Valid8 board member. “This recognition, coupled with Valid8’s recent funding, positions the company for continued growth and innovation in the years to come. I believe the company is just scratching the surface of what this technology can do — the use cases for Verified Financial Intelligence are limitless.”

This Inc. 5000 recognition follows Valid8’s $8.5 million Series A funding round and strategic executive hires, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the financial technology sector. Valid8 ranked #1 in Boulder, Colorado; #47 in Financial Services; and #15 in Colorado on this year’s Inc. 5000 list.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

