Vedder Price Chicago Office Adds Rich Tilghman as Litigation Shareholder

CHICAGO – Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Rich Tilghman as a new Shareholder in the firm’s Chicago office.

Bringing more than 18 years of experience to Vedder Price, Tilghman will join the firm’s Litigation practice group.

“Rich’s wealth of experience representing clients in highly regulated industries and with complex litigation matters compliments our Firm’s existing capabilities,” said Tom Cimino, Shareholder and Chair of Vedder Price’s Litigation practice. “We are thrilled that Rich will become part of, and add to, our team, as we continue to address the evolving litigation needs of our clients.”

Tilghman’s practice focuses on trying complex commercial disputes. He represents clients in both state and federal courts, as well as in arbitrations, nation-wide. Tilghman also has significant experience in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, and in handling biometric privacy disputes.

Other areas of focus for Tilghman include litigating cases and advising clients on matters involving trade secrets, non-disclosure agreements, breach of confidentiality provisions, restrictive covenants, and other confidential business information.

Prior to joining the firm, Tilghman spent the previous 11 years as a Partner with Nixon Peabody LLP’s Complex Disputes and Privacy litigation practices.

Tilghman received his law degree from DePaul University College of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Boston College.

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedderprice.com/.