Vedder Price Expands Dallas Office with Addition of Former Federal Prosecutor Andrew S. Robbins

DALLAS – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that Andrew S. Robbins, former Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Civil Division, has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.

His addition further expands the firm’s Dallas office, where he will join the Litigation practice area.

“Andrew comes to Vedder with more than 15 years of outstanding leadership experience both as a prosecutor and a complex commercial litigator in the private sector,” said Jeff Ansley, Shareholder and member of the firm’s Government Investigations and White Collar Defense group. “Andrew is one of the most respected civil prosecutors in the Northern District and is especially seasoned in complex False Claims Act investigations and cases.”

“Andrew’s experience, combined with his insider’s knowledge of broader governmental investigations and complex commercial matters, makes him an invaluable addition to our team and a tremendous resource for our clients,” added Government Investigations and White Collar Defense Shareholder Arianna Goodman.

Over the course of his career, Robbins has served as lead attorney in numerous matters, including employment actions, immigration challenges, False Claims Act cases, Controlled Substances Act investigations, and Federal Tort Claims Act actions. Robbins will focus his practice on white collar defense cases and government investigations, with a particular emphasis on matters involving the False Claims Act.

“Adding Andrew to our team significantly strengthens our government investigations and white collar defense team in Dallas and on a national scale,” said Junaid Zubairi, Shareholder and Chair of the Government Investigations and White Collar Defense group. “As a former federal prosecutor in Texas, he brings us extensive experience and knowledge within the region, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Vedder Price.”

Robbins received his J.D. from Emory University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University.

