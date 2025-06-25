Vedder Price Expands Real Estate and Corporate Practices with Addition of Attorney Robert Salame

His corporate work includes general commercial matters, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, financing and start-up advisory services.

NEW YORK – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that Robert Salame has joined the firm as a Shareholder in the New York office.

With more than a decade of experience, Salame will be a valuable addition to the Vedder Price team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our growing real estate team,” said Andrew Torre, Vedder Price Shareholder and Chair of the Real Estate Group. “His extensive experience in complex transactional real estate matters enhances our ability to serve clients in the New York market.”

Salame’s real estate practice focuses on all aspects of commercial real estate transactions. This includes, without limitation, representing sponsors and developers throughout the lifecycle of a transaction (e.g., joint venturing, acquisitions, dispositions and financing (both debt and equity) across a wide range of asset classes, such as retail, office, multifamily and hotel and industrial properties. He also routinely represents debt funds and family offices in secured debt, mezzanine loans, note-on-note financing and preferred equity transactions.

His corporate work includes general commercial matters, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, financing and start-up advisory services.

Salame received his J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University, his M.B.A. from Binghamton University, and his undergraduate degree from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, City University of New York. Prior to joining Vedder Price, Salame was a partner at K&L Gates.

