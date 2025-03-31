Vedder Price Hires Helen Biggin to Lead New UK Litigation Practice

Her hire marks the first step in Vedder Price’s plans to expand its litigation practice and arbitration service offerings in the UK and beyond.

International law firm Vedder Price announced the hire of Helen Biggin, who will join the firm as a Partner.

Biggin has extensive experience as a litigator, particularly in commercial claims, breach of confidence claims and high-value fraud matters. Biggin has a special industry focus in aviation and shipping matters, having previously advocated before the Commercial Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. She is a member of the legal advisory panel for the respected and selective Aviation Working Group, reflecting her deep knowledge and long-standing connection to the aviation industry.

In addition to litigating matters before the commercial courts, Biggin frequently represents clients in commercial arbitrations, including those pending in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London Maritime Arbitrators Association.

Her hire marks the first step in Vedder Price’s plans to expand its litigation practice and arbitration service offerings in the UK and beyond, including to its many global transportation finance clients that Vedder Price represents throughout the world.

With nine offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia, Vedder Price’s hiring of Biggin also reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to servicing its many clients’ legal needs wherever they are located or operate their business.

Anthony Ashley, Shareholder and Firm Chair of Vedder Price’s Litigation Practice Area, said of Helen’s hire:

“It is an exciting time to be leading Vedder Price’s litigation practice, having recently added in 2025 three new litigation Shareholders in our Miami and New York offices and now welcoming Helen to Vedder Price in the UK. Expanding our litigation capabilities beyond the U.S. remains a core objective for the firm and adding a lawyer with Helen’s capabilities will bring huge value to our clients in the UK and beyond.”

Jonathan Maude, Managing Partner of Vedder Price’s London office, said:

“We are very pleased to have Helen joining us in London where her significant litigation experience will add another string to our bow. We’ve continued to build on our successes since the London office opened in 2011 and to develop a multifaceted offering to meet our clients’ needs. Helen’s hiring and the addition of a complex commercial litigation practice is only the latest step on that journey. I look forward to working closely with Helen in the coming months to support the growth of Vedder Price’s London litigation practice and our London office offering generally.”