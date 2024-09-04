Vedder Price Secures Defense Not Guilty Verdict in Eastern District of Texas Court

Dr. Carter was accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar health care scheme to defraud commercial insurance companies relating to reimbursement claims for student athletes. Dr. Carter’s acquittal ends a multiyear investigation and legal battle

DALLAS – Vedder Price is pleased to announce attorneys Jeff Ansley, Arianna Goodman and Samuel Deau have secured a not guilty jury verdict on behalf of client Dr. Kyle Carter after a week-long federal criminal trial in the Eastern District of Texas that concluded on August 20.

Dr. Carter was accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar health care scheme to defraud commercial insurance companies relating to reimbursement claims for student athletes. Dr. Carter’s acquittal ends a multiyear investigation and legal battle.

The jury’s verdict resulted in Dr. Carter’s full acquittal. The Vedder Price team stated, “It was our honor to defend Dr. Carter against these wrongful charges. We’re pleased the jury recognized Dr. Carter’s innocence through its verdict.”

The government alleged that Dr. Carter, along with numerous claimed co-conspirators, engaged in a fraudulent scheme to bill commercial insurance companies by falsely representing that Dr. Carter and other providers performed medical services at various universities. The indictment charged that Dr. Carter fraudulently contracted with Vivature, a successful third-party medical billing company still in operation, as a means to make money by allegedly selling the use of his NPI in exchange for compensation.

Dr. Carter’s defense team had fought these allegations for years, resulting in the not guilty verdict before the Honorable Amos Mazzant in the Eastern District of Texas, Sherman Division.

About Vedder Price

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with nine offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, Dallas and Miami. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit https://www.vedderprice.com/.