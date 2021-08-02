Vehicle Safety Features for Teen Drivers

One way to monitor which cars have the best auto safety features is by checking vehicle reviews from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports.

The right safety features can be a lifesaver for teen drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that teens, especially 16 and 17-year-olds, are significantly more likely to be involved in fatal car accidents due to a lack of driving experience and immaturity. While driving ability improves with age and experience, parents of teenage drivers can add a layer of protection by purchasing vehicles with the best safety features for their children.

