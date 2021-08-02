Devante Lane Scholarship – $1000 Essay Contest

To encourage students to share their ideas – and to help secure the education and tools needed to bring about a better future – the Scholarship fund will award one winner a $1000 prize.

Devante Lane was a young and vibrant college graduate from Bronx, New York. He was extremely intelligent, full of life, thoughtful, and a loving son and friend whose personality and smile brightened every room. Devante was an exceptionally creative person passionate about art and fashion, always donning the latest trends.

On July 15, 2020, at the early age of 22, Devante was the unintended victim of gun violence in New Rochelle, New York. His once-promising future was cut too short due to this senseless act of violence. Devante’s father, Jerome Lane, has been a dedicated and proud member of the law firm of Finz & Finz, P.C. for nearly 30 years – he has become part of our family. In honor of Devante, Finz & Finz, P.C. has established the Devante Lane Scholarship Fund to help young Bronx residents fund their college education in his memory.

The next generation of young New York residents who seek to promote education over violence is at the threshold of a new world that can be built with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. Those young New York City residents who plan to attend or are currently enrolled in college can apply for the Devante Lane Scholarship Fund by submitting a written essay that addresses the following question:

How would you use your college education to give back to your local community and reduce the epidemic of gun violence in New York City?

The selection committee includes Devante’s parents, Jerome Lane and Alison Hinds. The winner of the scholarship will be determined by judging the written essay submitted by each applicant.

Who Can Enter?

The scholarship fund is open exclusively to residents of New York City currently enrolled in high school or college. Applicants who are 17 years old or younger must provide parental consent to enter.

2021 Scholarship Timeline

August 15th, 2021 — Submissions Open

— Submissions Open December 15th, 2021 — Submissions Close

— Submissions Close December 29th, 2021 —Winners Announced

How Do I Submit My Entry?

Applicants must enter/upload the following information using the blue entry form found here:

Your Name

Your Phone Number

Your Email Address

A Digital Photo of You

School You Currently Attend

Your Current School Transcript

Your Essay of 1,500 Words or Less in PDF Format

Scholarship Rules

By submitting the required materials, you acknowledge that if you are selected as a winner, Finz & Finz, P.C. will have the right to publish, distribute, and promote your essay, and to use your name, biographical information, and photograph.

Submission of a plagiarized essay will result in disqualification. Decisions of the selection committee are final. Finz & Finz, P.C. employees are not eligible to apply for the Devante Lane Scholarship Fund.

If you have questions regarding the Devante Lane Scholarship Fund, you may contact us at DevanteLaneScholarship@FinzFirm.com.