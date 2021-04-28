Velvet Ice Cream Issues Voluntary Recall for Certain Products Amid Listeria Concerns

Earlier this week, Velvet Ice Cream issued a voluntary recall over listeria concerns.

With the weather warming up and summertime drawing near, ice cream shops across the country are beginning to open. Unfortunately, a recall was recently issued for a certain type of ice cream and sherbet over concerns the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was announced by Velvet Ice Cream and includes certain ice cream products that were made on or after March 24, 2021.

Listeria isn’t something to scoff at. It’s a dangerous organism that may cause serious infections in the elderly, frail, young children, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system. In rare cases, it can even be fatal. Symptoms can include everything from a fever, headache, nausea, and stiffness to diarrhea and abdominal pain. For pregnant women, the bacteria can even cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products. The issue itself was discovered during routine testing. Unfortunately, the products were distributed to retailers throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia and “are packaged in various sizes and containers. A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

When commenting on the voluntary recall, Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager said:

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers…We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high-quality ice cream and sherbet products.”

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Velvet Ice Cream at 800-589-5000 x237 or visit www.velveticecream.com/contact-us.

