Victory Innovations Recalling Thousands of Electrostatic Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard Concerns

Earlier this week, Victory Innovations issued a recall for certain electrostatic sprayers with lithium-ion battery packs because they might catch fire and explode.

Victory Innovations is recalling about 405,000 electrostatic sprayers with lithium-ion battery packs over concerns they may explode and catch fire. According to the notice, the recall includes “Victory Innovations and Protexus-branded cordless handheld and backpack electrostatic sprayers used to disinfect surfaces.”

At the moment, the company has received 37 reports of the lithium-ion battery packs in the sprayers overheating. In some of those incidents, the battery packs even caught fire or exploded and caused property damage as a result. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The sprayers were sold online at SupplyWorks.com, Amazon.com, Staples.com, and retailers across the country between January 2016 and November 2020. For now, consumers who have the recalled sprayers should remove the battery pack and dispose of it according to local laws regarding lithium-ion battery disposal. Consumers can also contact Victory Innovations for a free replacement battery pack.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Victory Innovations at 888-674-2482 Monday through Friday or email the company at ES-Sprayerbatteryrecall@stericycle.com.

