Virginia Bus Accident Laws: A Guide   

Virginia isn’t known for many bus accidents, but when they do happen, the results can be devastating. Victims involved in a collision can experience trauma, shock, or severe injuries that can be long-lasting, so treatment is necessary. However, not many people are familiar with laws regarding bus accidents and what happens if you get involved in one.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of all the Virginia laws you should be cautious about if you or a loved one find yourself in a similar situation. If you’re from this area, this article is for you.

Types of Bus Accidents in Virginia

As stated before, Virginia doesn’t have many fatal bus accidents, but there are still some laws you should be aware of beforehand. When they happen, you’ll need professional help from lawyers whose field involves bus accidents because they have experience handling unique cases.

That said, a bus accident can be a collision involving any public or private bus, such as:

Public transportation buses

Private buses

School buses

Private charter buses

Tour buses

Airport and hotel shuttles

The most common type of accident is usually a collision between a bus and a car. Still, accidents can occur even when a bus collides with another bus, when a bus rolls over, or when a bus crashes into an object.

If you're involved in any similar collision, you can seek help from a lawyer who can explain the laws regarding each type of accident and inform you on further legal steps.

Leading Causes of Bus Accidents

Whether you’re a passenger or driving a car when colliding with a bus, you can understand how the accident happened. That said, the most common actions in Virginia include the following:

Improper turn

Improper lane change

Failure to yield

Avoiding another vehicle

Avoiding pedestrians

Illegal or improper parking

Hit and run

Improper passing

Improper backing

No improper action

Additionally, since Virginia has strict driving laws, there are rare bus accidents that occur as a result of the bus driver driving under the influence (DUI). However, if that happens, it would be best if you also make a report to Virginia Beach’s bus system – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), so they can prevent similar accidents in the future.

At the same time, there are some leading causes of bus accidents that you can find in many states, not just Virginia, including:

Distracted driving

Inadequate training

Driver fatigue

Improper maneuvering

If the main cause for your bus accident is one of the above-mentioned causes, you should reach out to a lawyer to ensure you have the proper evidence to use in your claim and determine the main cause that led to the collision.

Virginia Bus Accident Laws

Many federal and state laws have worked toward making bus transportation safer for its passengers. For example, federal laws require buses to meet specific safety standards, meaning they have to address everything, such as vehicle weight limits or license requirements.

Virginia's bus laws include the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit being lower than the limit for other vehicle drivers. That's why working with an accident lawyer can help you be more informed regarding your state's laws and handle all legal paperwork.