Voluntary Recall Issued for 230K Pounds of Pork Products Amid Listeria Fears

Alexander & Hornung recently issued a voluntary recall for certain pork products that may be contaminated with listeria.

If you’re a fan of pork, listen up. Earlier this week, Alexander & Hornung, a division of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., announced a recall for more than 230,000 pounds of pork over concerns it may be contaminated with listeria. Listeria mas cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide. They all have establishment number ‘EST. M10125’ printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled products include:

Wellshire Wood Smoked No Carving Required Spiral Sliced All Natural Semi-Boneless Cooked Seasoned Uncured Ham

Wellshire Wood Smoked Semi-Boneless All Natural Cooked Seasoned Uncured Ham

Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced Smoked Ham With Natural Juices

Alexander & Hornung Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham With Natural Juices Ready to Eat

Alexander & Hornung Boneless Ham Water Added Fully Cooked

Alexander & Hornung Super Trim Bone-In Ham Steak

Food Club Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Ham With Natural Juices Honey Cured

Garrett Valley Farms All Natural Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham Fully Cooked Semi-Boneless

Butcher Boy Boneless Fully Cooked Ham Water Added

Niman Ranch All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham

Open Nature Spiral Sliced Seasoned Uncured Ham Semi-Boneless Cooked

Five Star Brand Pepperoni

Big Y Bone-In Hickory Smoked Ham Steak

Alexander & Hornung notified the FSIS of the issue when routine product sampling came back positive for listeria. In a statement on its website, the company said the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution and added that “there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment.”

Fortunately, there haven’t been confirmed reports of consumers falling ill. If you have the affected products in your home, you should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.

