Voluntary Recall Issued for Mushrooms Linked to Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain lots of mushrooms that may be linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

Earlier this week, Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for dried wood ear mushrooms after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked them to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 41 people across 10 different states. According to the federal agency, “of the 41 people infected, four have been hospitalized…the infected people range in age from two to 74-years-old.” It’s important to note that the mushrooms were not sold directly to consumers, but were instead sold only to restaurants.

The company issued the recall in response to the California Department of Public Health discovering salmonella in the mushrooms. The affected mushrooms were sold in “six packs of 5-lb. bags labeled as ‘Shirakiku brand Black Fungus (Kikurage).’” Additionally, the products have a UPC bar code 00074410604305.

According to the FDA, the mushrooms were distributed to restaurants in Canada and the following states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

People infected with salmonella may experience a host of unpleasant symptoms, including fever, stomach pain, and diarrhea. The bacteria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. Most people recover fine within four to seven days without treatment. However, in rare cases, it can cause fatal infections.

