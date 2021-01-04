Voluntary Recall Issued for Sportmix Dog and Cat Foods Over High Levels of Dangerous Toxin

A recall was recently issued for certain types of Sportmix-brand dry foods for dogs and cats after about 28 dogs died and eight others fell ill after potentially ingesting “fatal levels of a toxin that is produced by mold.” The voluntary recall was issued by Midwestern Pet Foods Inc., a company based in Evansville, Indiana. According to the company, the recall includes “some of its Sportmix products distributed nationally online and in retail stores after tests showed that levels of the toxin, aflatoxin, exceeded acceptable limits.”

For those who don’t know, Aflatoxin is “produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and grains that are used as ingredients in pet food.” According to the FDA, “at high levels, the toxin can cause pets to become ill or die, or cause liver damage without symptoms.” The federal agency further stated:

“Pets are highly susceptible to aflatoxin poisoning because, unlike people, who eat a varied diet, pets generally eat the same food continuously over extended periods of time…If a pet’s food contains aflatoxin, the toxin could accumulate in the pet’s system as they continue to eat the same food.”

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses in cats or people. For now, The FDA is “conducting follow-up activities at the manufacturing facility where the food is produced and warned that case counts and the scope of the recall may grow.” Veterinarians are being instructed to “report any new cases, especially those that were confirmed through diagnostic testing.”

The recall includes a handful of different dry foods, such as the following:

Sportmix Energy Plus in 50- and 44-pound bags

Sportmix Premium High Energy in 50- and 44-pound bags

Sportmix Original Cat in 31- and 15-pound bags

All three of the products expire on March 2 or 3, 2022. If you’re a pet owner and think your dog or cat consumed the recalled products, look for the following symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning. These symptoms may include, “sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea or jaundice — a yellow tint in the eyes, gums or skin because of liver damage.” If your pet has symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Sources:

Recall Is Issued for Sportmix Pet Food After 28 Dogs Die

FDA Recalls Dog & Cat Food Over Life-Threatening Levels of Toxin