Walmart Zucchini Recalled Amid Concerns of Potential Salmonella Contamination

World Variety Produce Inc. is recalling certain lots of organic zucchini sold in Walmart stores that might be contaminated with salmonella.

Earlier this week, World Variety Produce Inc. issued a recall for organic zucchini sold in Walmart stores over concerns of potential salmonella contamination. According to the recall notice, the zucchini was sold throughout 18 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Salmonella is serious business. It is especially dangerous to children, pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system. It can cause a host of unpleasant symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In rare cases, hospitalization may be required.

When commenting on the recall, the company stated:

“Consumers who have purchased the recalled organic Marketside zucchini are urged to destroy and dispose of recalled product.”

At the moment, the recall involves the Marketside brand organic zucchini. The product UPC is 6-81131-22105-4 and the case lot number is 38706503. The contamination was found during a routine test conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Fortunately, no illnesses have been linked to the recall. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact World Variety Produce Inc. at 800-588-0151.

