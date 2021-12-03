What are Some Common Truck Driver Errors that Lead to Collisions in Broward County, Florida?

Distractions, drowsy driving, and traveling too fast for roadway conditions also contribute to rear-end truck crashes.

Most of the truck accidents that transpire on U.S. roadways are caused by driver error. A trucker may decide to respond to a text at the same time traffic begins to slow, causing him/her to collide with the vehicle in front of them. A truck operator may fall asleep at the wheel as a result of driving beyond the legal limit of hours he/she is permitted to drive.

The point is, most of the truck accidents that occur are preventable and only happen because one or more parties engage in negligent behavior. While truckers aren’t always to blame for the serious truck collisions that transpire, there are times when they engage in careless behavior that is responsible for causing a collision.

Top reasons why truck accidents occur

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), three major critical events are linked to crashes involving large trucks. These include:

“Running out of the travel lane.” This includes traveling into another lane or off the roadway. There are plenty of factors that can cause a trucker to leave their lane and enter another lane of travel. Truckers who become distracted, drive drowsy, or drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs are likely to maneuver out of the lane they are driving in.

This includes traveling into another lane or off the roadway. There are plenty of factors that can cause a trucker to leave their lane and enter another lane of travel. Truckers who become distracted, drive drowsy, or drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs are likely to maneuver out of the lane they are driving in. “Vehicle loss of control.” Driving a large truck is no easy job. These vehicles must be handled with care when cargo is being transported and when the vehicle is empty. One wrong move could cause a truck to spin out of control. Some of the factors that are known to cause the operators of large trucks to lose control include: Driving too fast for roadway conditions. Cargo shift. If a driver makes a sharp turn or switches lanes abruptly, it can cause the cargo inside to shift and ultimately lead to the driver losing control. Poor road conditions. Vehicle system failure.

Driving a large truck is no easy job. These vehicles must be handled with care when cargo is being transported and when the vehicle is empty. One wrong move could cause a truck to spin out of control. Some of the factors that are known to cause the operators of large trucks to lose control include: Rear-ending another vehicle. Truckers who fail to pay attention to the road and the traffic up ahead put themselves at risk of rear-ending the vehicle in front of them. Distractions, drowsy driving, and traveling too fast for roadway conditions also contribute to rear-end truck crashes.

Involved in a truck crash in Broward County, FL?

Truck crashes often result in severe injuries that are costly to treat. If an individual or a loved one of theirs was injured in a truck accident, a Broward County, FL truck accident lawyer at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath can determine if compensation should be awarded to them and if so, how much.

When a truck driver engages in negligent behavior, it’s important he/she is recognized for their careless choices. The Broward County, FL truck accident attorneys at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath are here to help victims understand how they can do this and potentially recover funds to help them afford past and future medical expenses.

To schedule a free consultation with an experienced truck accident lawyer in Broward County, click here.