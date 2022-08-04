What are Some of the Most Common Questions About Accident Lawsuits in Fort Worth?

When the accident happens, the victim should contact the police to report the situation, as well as their insurance company as soon as possible.

Fort Worth, TX – When a person has been involved in a motor vehicle accident and they need to bring a lawsuit, they will need a lawyer. Especially if the person has never been in this situation before, they will have a number of different questions regarding how they should proceed and what to expect once the case is filed. There are lawyers in Fort Worth who focus on this area of the law, and they can provide answers that are tailored to the person’s situation.

When should a lawsuit be brought?

It is always best to get legal advice as soon as realistically possible after the accident. This can help begin the process to receive compensation once the lawsuit is actually started, and there are also limitations on when the case can be filed. In most accident cases in Texas, there is a two year time limit from the date of the incident to bring the case, otherwise it will be dismissed.

What is the value of the lawsuit?

An accident victim is allowed to ask for a few different types of compensation through a settlement or at trial that will determine how much their case is worth. There is the possibility of economic damages related to the specific costs that a victim can show were necessary for their medical treatment. Also factored into economic damages is the amount of time a person will need to spend away from their job and the associated lost income. The plaintiff’s lawyer is also allowed to argue for non-economic compensation for things like physical pain, mental health issues caused by the accident, and any other forms of trauma that affect the victim’s quality of life.

What are the best ways to increase the chances of success?

When the accident happens, the victim should contact the police to report the situation, as well as their insurance company as soon as possible. Having important pieces of evidence like the accident report, pictures of the scene, contact information for any witnesses, and medical records that show injuries available can also be crucial during the discovery process and settlement negotiations. The person should also stay in close contact with the firm that is representing them.

Legal advice is available in Texas

