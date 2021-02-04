What are the benefits of hiring a green plumber?

Green plumbing isn’t something new, but it’s certainly increasing. Although it may end up costing a little more in the short-term, the money you save on water consumption in the long term will produce a great return on investment.

Everyone’s going green these days, and if you’re not on top of the trend, you’re lagging. Whether you’re renovating your home, building a new one, or you’re simply looking to upgrade your plumbing, a green plumber can offer you a point of difference. Green plumbing will not only enhance the value of your home, it’ll also help you do your part for the environment – win, win. Here’s what you need to know about hiring a green plumber:

What is a green plumber?

Before you hire one, you need to understand what a green plumber actually is. Green plumbing is an alternative to regular plumbing, that allows homeowners to make better choices – reducing energy consumption and saving water.

A green plumber focuses on using techniques that help limit water and energy wastage, specializing in products and practices that are designed to make your home more sustainable. Green plumbers are fully trained in all things plumbing, but they have then also gone on to further their training in the knowledge of water efficiency.

By hiring a green plumber, homeowners have better access to products that are good for the environment, including solar power for hot water, recycled water, and water-saving fittings, such as taps and shower heads. Green plumbers also work with septic tanks, sewage treatment systems, greywater systems, and dual flush toilets.

When you need a green plumber?

Any time you’re undertaking repairs or installation on major plumbing in your home, you need a qualified plumber. In fact, in some cases (such as gas-related plumbing) it’s the law. It also ensures your plumbing complies with your local and state regulations, and it decreases any risk on your family’s health and safety knowing your plumbing has been installed correctly. If you want your home to not only be compliant but also to be sustainable, a green plumber is the best choice.

What are the benefits of hiring a green plumber?

In Australia, products that claim to be water efficient must be registered under the water efficiency labeling scheme (WELS). This is under the standard that has been set by the national Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards Act 2005 and the labeling allows you to better choose water-efficient products and systems. A green plumber can help you to get the right products for your home to meet the standards.

Not only that, but once you have the right products, you may be eligible for a government rebate – this is particularly the case if you start to use solar. A green plumber will be able to tell you about the types of rebates available and whether or not you’ll qualify.

The main reason people hire a green plumber is for sustainability. Green plumbers use environmentally friendly fixtures that decrease the water you use every day. For example, a water-efficient shower head alone could save you up to $315 a year (based on a family of four, replacing a 15L/min with a 6L/min shower head); while dual flush and low-flow toilets can save up to 25 liters of water with every flush. A green plumber will have the right advice for your home.

Green plumbing is not only good for conserving water and energy though – but it’s also good for your health! Systems such as whole house filtration actually remove microorganisms, chemicals, and other contaminants from your water – so your home is getting water that’s cleaner than ever. Clean water is better for your health, your skin, and it prolongs the life of your water heater.

How to find a green plumber?

When you’re on the hunt for a green plumber, do your research. It’s easy enough to search for a green plumber online, but you also need to check their credentials to start with. You’ll likely find a lot of plumbers who promise sustainable practices and products, but do they have green plumbing qualifications? If there is nothing listed on their website, don’t be afraid to give them a call to ask. You want to ensure they are fully accredited for insurance purposes, just in case something goes wrong.

Green plumbing isn’t something new, but it’s certainly increasing. Although it may end up costing a little more in the short-term, the money you save on water consumption in the long term will produce a great return on investment.