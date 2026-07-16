What Are the Consequences for Failing to Appear for Jury Duty?

Courts treat no-shows seriously because the jury system depends on citizen participation.

Failing to appear for jury duty is a violation of a legal obligation, not simply a scheduling inconvenience. When a court summons you for jury service, that notice carries the force of law. Ignoring it puts you at risk of serious legal and financial penalties.

Courts treat no-shows seriously because the jury system depends on citizen participation. If you have received a summons and are unsure about your obligations, understanding what happens if you miss jury duty can help you respond appropriately before the situation escalates.

What the Law Says About Jury Duty Attendance

Federal law under 28 U.S.C. § 1866(g) allows courts to fine or jail anyone who fails to appear for jury service without a valid excuse. At the state level, each state has its own statutes governing contempt for missing jury duty. Most follow a similar framework: failure to appear can be treated as civil or criminal contempt of court.

Judges have wide discretion in how they respond. Some courts send a second notice before taking action. Others issue a show-cause order immediately, requiring you to appear and explain your absence.

Penalties You Could Face

The consequences vary by jurisdiction and circumstance, but the most common penalties include:

Fines: Most states impose fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 for a first offense. Repeat failures or willful noncompliance can result in higher amounts.

Most states impose fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 for a first offense. Repeat failures or willful noncompliance can result in higher amounts. Contempt of court: A judge can hold you in contempt, which may result in additional fines or a short jail sentence.

A judge can hold you in contempt, which may result in additional fines or a short jail sentence. Bench warrant: Some courts issue a bench warrant for your arrest if you fail to appear and do not respond to a follow-up notice.

Some courts issue a bench warrant for your arrest if you fail to appear and do not respond to a follow-up notice. Community service: Certain jurisdictions may substitute or add community service as a penalty.

Jail time for missing jury duty is uncommon but legally possible. It is typically reserved for individuals who ignore multiple notices or show deliberate disregard for court orders.

Valid Excuses vs. No Excuse

Courts distinguish between an unexcused absence and a legitimate reason for not appearing. Valid excuses generally include:

A serious medical condition or hospitalization

A death in the immediate family

A prior scheduled court appearance

Extreme hardship, such as sole caregiver responsibility with no alternative

An excuse must typically be documented and submitted to the court in advance or promptly after the missed date. Simply forgetting or finding the timing inconvenient does not qualify.

Steps to Take If You Missed Jury Duty

Acting quickly reduces the risk of serious consequences.

Contact the court immediately. Call or visit the clerk’s office as soon as you realize you missed your summons date. Provide a written explanation. Submit any supporting documentation for your absence, such as a doctor’s note or proof of a family emergency. Respond to any court notice. If you receive a show-cause order, attend that hearing without fail. Consult an attorney if needed. If a bench warrant has been issued or contempt proceedings have started, legal advice is worth seeking before your next court appearance. Follow court instructions. Complete any rescheduling or requirements the court gives you to resolve the matter.

Does a First-Time Absence Always Lead to Punishment?

Not always. Many courts, particularly at the state level, issue a warning or reschedule the juror for a first unexcused absence. However, this is not guaranteed. The outcome depends on the judge, the court’s workload, and whether you respond proactively. Assuming nothing will happen and taking no action is the most common mistake people make.

Key Takeaways