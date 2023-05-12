What Are the Penalties for a Third DUI Offense in Wichita?

The fines imposed on them will also make it a lot harder for them to manage their daily expenses.

In Kansas, drivers are penalized more intensely with subsequent offenses for DUI. This means that a second time offense will be charged with worse penalties than if a driver is just being penalized for the first time.

Drivers who are arrested for a third offense will have to face 30 days to one year in jail time. They will also have to face up to $2500 in fines, and have their license suspended for a year. If the court decided that an ignition interlock device needs to be installed on their vehicle, then they will have to keep it in their vehicle for 2-3 years based on how high their BAC was. If their BAC was above 0.15% then they will have to keep the device installed for three full years.

These are general penalties for a simple and straightforward DUI. However, if the DUI was aggravated then there will be a lot more penalties that the driver has to face. When put in such a serious legal situation, it is always better for individuals to get in touch with a DUI attorney as soon as possible. Getting a DUI means that the driver will have a criminal record that will be accessible to the public. The jail time, and probationary period as well as the mandatory assessments are also very time consuming and will make their daily routine very hectic and difficult to maintain.

The fines imposed on them will also make it a lot harder for them to manage their daily expenses and it can be very difficult to handle all this stress at once. The best way to reduce the penalties suffered is to get the advice of an attorney for one’s specific case and to only act based on the legal plan they create.

When should a DUI Attorney Be Contacted in Wichita, Kansas?

In legal situations where a person is not sure what to do, and they are not sure what steps need to be taken next, they should always seek customized advice though lawyers.

Wichita DUI lawyers are extremely experienced in their line of work and they can assist drivers in understanding their condition, so they only make the movements that are most excellent for them. Kansas DUI lawyers will help gather proof, build a defense, and represent it intricately in court so motorists enhance their chances of having their opinion recognized and their position to be viewed constructively by the judge and jury. DUI lawyers will represent the driver and through the advice of skilled DUI accident lawyers, drivers enhance their chances of reducing their sentences.