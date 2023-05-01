What Are the Rules for Minors Regarding DUI in Oklahoma City?

Drivers who need help with their DUI case should turn to qualified attorneys to help them, so they are not left dealing with everything on their own.

Oklahoma has a Drunk Driving Prevention Act that has very strict policies to prevent minors from operating their vehicle while they are intoxicated. They have a zero-tolerance policy for BAC levels in minors. This means that anyone who is under the age of 21 and is found to have any alcohol at all in their system while they are operating a vehicle, is violating the law and will be penalized accordingly. When minors are arrested for DUI, the penalties are harsh as a part of the Prevention Act to try and discourage this behavior as much as possible.

Minors who are caught for DUI will likely face 10 days in jail and also face around $1000 in fines if they refused to take the BAC test when requested by officers. A minor getting a simple DUI charge is considered a misdemeanor, but it can turn into a felony if there are other serious charges associated with it. These minors may also face other charges for misrepresenting their age to obtain the alcohol or causing injuries to others due to their DUI.

Individuals may think they have everything under control on their own when they are dealing with officers, but the truth is that they can end up making their case turn out for the worst because of the novice moves and statements they are making. Lawyers can guide drivers on the right moves to make to improve their chances of having their charges dropped. Oklahoma City DUI lawyers are well-versed in DUI law and can assist a person through the navigation of their case, so they are not left with trying to handle everything on their own. Oklahoma DUI lawyers can also lead the way in launching an investigation and collecting evidence to prove the innocence of the minor.

Once a person has the help of DUI lawyers, they can rest assured that their case is in good hands. If they had associated charges or they also got into an accident while driving under the influence, then DUI accident lawyers can be that much more useful in helping them with their case.

What is Aggravated DUI in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma?

Individuals who are convicted of a violation of DUI when they have a very high BAC of 0.15% or more are guilty of an aggravated DUI offense. Also, if drivers had a child in the vehicle with them while they were driving under the influence then they are also guilty of an aggravated DUI. Naturally these offenses are more serious, so they lead to more intense penalties as well.

