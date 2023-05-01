What is the Kentucky Ignition Interlock Program?

If individuals make it into the KIIP and they violate the rules, they will be removed from the program and lose their ability to drive once again.

Many measures are taken to prevent drivers from operating their vehicle while they are in a state of intoxication. Drunk driving causes far too much harm, and I is easily preventable which is why drivers are told to take so much caution. If drivers refuse to follow the laws laid out to keep themselves and other drivers safe, then they will have to deal with the consequences on a physical, emotional, and financial level. Even when drivers refuse to give their BAC test to an officer, they will be penalized right away and have their licenses suspended for a year. This suspension will hold true even if they are later found to be innocent of the DUI.

When drivers are arrested for DUI, they will have their license taken away from them. However, the good news is that they can have their suspension period reduced by enrolling in the Kentucky Ignition Interlock Program (KIIP). They may be eligible for a reduction of their suspension period through this program if they follow the outlined rules carefully and they meet the criteria as well. To qualify, individuals must not have any violation for 120 consecutive days as well as meet other requirements. This program allows individuals to operate their vehicle with an ignition interlock device. Though this does restrict their driving to a certain level, it still allows them to hold a license and for a lot of people this is an absolute necessity for them to get through their daily routines.

If individuals make it into the KIIP and they violate the rules, they will be removed from the program and lose their ability to drive once again. Failure to take a breath alcohol test, failure to pass random retests, failure to arrive at maintenance meetings for their ignition interlock device and tampering with the device can all lead to a removal from the program.

Call an Attorney to Get Help with a DUI Case in Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

It is always a good idea to get lawyers involved when drivers are arrested for DUI. Louisville DUI lawyers will listen to the details of one’s case and help drivers understand what they need to do so they can stay on the good side of the law. Kentucky DUI lawyers will assist a person with the legal process, and this will make it a lot easier for them to focus on other more important areas of their life.

DUI lawyers should be called as soon as a person is given the opportunity after an arrest. With the right DUI accident lawyers on one’s side it will become a lot easier for individuals to get through the complex legal proceedings that follow DUI claims.