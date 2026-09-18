What Can an Accident Lawyer Do About an Unfair Settlement Offer?

A fair settlement covers your medical costs. It covers your lost income. It accounts for how the injury changed your day to day, not just your bank account.

Here’s what usually happens. You get hurt. You file a claim. Then a letter shows up with a number that doesn’t even cover what you’ve already paid out of pocket for physical therapy, let alone six weeks of missed paychecks. You stare at it. You wonder if this is just what you get.

It’s not.

Insurance companies count on people not knowing any better. That’s the whole business model, honestly. Adjusters aren’t cruel, they’re just following a script, and the script is built to save the company money. So let’s talk about what actually happens when a lawyer steps into that script and starts rewriting it.

The number they gave you probably came from software, not a person

Most initial offers get spit out by a claims calculator. It looks at your medical bills, slaps on a small multiplier for pain and suffering, and calls it a day. That’s it. No one on the other end is thinking about the fact that you still can’t lift your kid, or that your doctor mentioned a second surgery might be coming next year.

A lawyer’s job, at least in this part of the process, is to make the software’s math look wrong. One case that stands out: a client got offered $12,000 up front. Her attorney went back with documentation of a second surgery the software never accounted for, plus updated wage loss records. Final number: $68,000. Same accident. Same injury. Different outcome because someone actually looked at the file.

That’s not a rare exception, either. It happens constantly. Adjusters lowball first and see who pushes back.

Before anything else, though, someone needs to sit down and pick apart the offer you already have.

What’s missing from your offer matters more than what’s in it

Ask yourself: does the number account for the physical therapy you’ll still need next month? Does it cover the overtime you lost, not just your base pay? A lot of offers quietly leave these out, and most people don’t catch it because they’re not looking for gaps. They’re looking at the total and thinking “well, that’s something.”

An attorney reads it differently. Line by line. What’s covered, what’s conveniently absent, and how much that absence is costing you.

Bills add up fast. $3,400 in PT sessions. Two months of reduced hours. A prescription you’ll need for another year. None of that shows up in a quick settlement number, and none of it disappears just because the insurance company didn’t mention it.

Pushing back the right way (this part actually takes skill)

You could just reject the offer. Send it back with a flat no. But that tends to stall things for months, and adjusters know it, so sometimes they wait you out.

A better move is a counteroffer backed by paperwork. Medical records. Wage statements. An expert opinion if the case calls for one. This keeps the negotiation alive instead of freezing it into a standoff.

Firms that do this every day, like Brian White accident lawyer, know which arguments actually get an adjuster to move and which ones just waste everyone’s time. You can look at its professional profile if you want to see case history before deciding who represents you. Worth five minutes.

Sometimes the only answer is a lawsuit

Nobody loves this option. Filing suit sounds dramatic, expensive, slow. But here’s the thing: it often speeds settlements up rather than dragging them out. Insurance companies would almost always rather settle than sit through a trial, because trials cost them money and carry risk they don’t want.

Your lawyer doesn’t need to drag you into a courtroom. Filing the paperwork alone sometimes shakes loose a better offer within a couple of weeks. Adjusters see the filing, run the numbers again, and suddenly find some flexibility they didn’t have last month.

You should probably know how this process actually works

Report the crash. Get treated. File the claim. Negotiate. Settle, or take it to court if negotiating goes nowhere. Simple on paper. Messier in practice.

Knowing the legal process after a collision helps you catch it when an insurer stalls on purpose or skips a step they’re required to follow. And they do skip steps. Not always out of malice. Sometimes it’s just a backlog. But you shouldn’t have to guess which one it is.

If a low offer just landed in your inbox, do this

Don’t sign anything today. Don’t even respond today. Get the offer in writing if you don’t already have it that way. Give yourself 48 hours before you say anything back. Pull together every bill, every receipt, every pay stub connected to the injury. All of it. Even the small stuff.

Call a lawyer before you say another word to the adjuster. Anything you tell them can end up used against your own claim later, which feels backwards but happens constantly. And ask, specifically, what the number in front of you does and doesn’t cover. Make them spell it out.

A fair settlement covers your medical costs. It covers your lost income. It accounts for how the injury changed your day to day, not just your bank account. If what’s sitting in your inbox doesn’t do that, you’re allowed to say no. And you’ve got more leverage to do it than you probably think.