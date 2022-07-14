What Can Cause a Semi-Truck to Rear-End Another Car?

Perhaps the greatest contributing factor to rear-end semi-truck accidents is braking distance.

Rear-enders are some of the worst semi-truck accidents imaginable, and they can cause considerable injuries even at low speeds. Because of the weight and sturdiness of semi-trucks, these accidents can result in serious spinal cord issues and potentially fatalities. But what actually causes a semi-truck to rear-end another car in the first place? This is an important question, especially if you’re trying to establish negligence in the course of a personal injury lawsuit.

If you're ready to sue a semi-truck driver for rear-ending you, it's important to start searching for attorneys as soon as possible. With the right attorney by your side, you can receive considerable compensation for your crash. This financial settlement can cover missed wages, medical expenses, emotional distress, and much more.

Braking Distance

Perhaps the greatest contributing factor to rear-end semi-truck accidents is braking distance. Due to the size and weight of semi-trucks, braking in time to avoid a collision is a major issue. While the most advanced sports cars can come to a complete stop within a handful of feet after reaching 60 mph, a semi-truck can only stop if there are hundreds of feet before the hazard. This means that when a trucker slams on the brakes to avoid something up ahead, it’s usually already too late.

Distraction

Distraction is another key contributor to rear-end accidents involving semi-trucks. This is especially common when traffic is intense, and semi-trucks are following close behind passenger vehicles. Believe it or not, it is not uncommon for truckers to watch videos on their phones in traffic1. They may also become preoccupied with eating or drinking, talking on the phone, or some other form of distraction. It only takes a brief second with your eyes off the road, and an accident can occur.

Intoxication

Another possible cause of rear-end accidents is intoxication. A variety of substances (including alcohol) can seriously affect your judgement, causing you to believe objects are closer (or further away) than they actually are. In addition, intoxicants can affect your reaction times, causing you to slam on the brakes much later than a sober individual. This can easily cause rear-end accidents.

Are Truckers Always to Blame for Rear-Enders?

The answer is yes, semi-truck drivers are almost always to blame for rear-end accidents2. The logic is that if a rear-end accident occurred, you were not giving the driver ahead enough space. This makes it easy to file an injury claim and recover a settlement.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you're ready to find nearby Minneapolis accident lawyers, it's always a good time to start searching for legal representation. During your consultation, your Minneapolis truck accident lawyers can assess your unique situation and determine the best route forwards.

