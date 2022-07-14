You’ll Never Guess What You Can Claim as Damages After a Knoxville Truck Accident

Loss of enjoyment of life is another somewhat vague non-economic damage, but is actually quite common in personal injury lawsuits.

After getting involved in a Knoxville truck accident, you may have a number of damages. In the legal world, these “damages” essentially represent all of the bad things that might have happened to you as a result of the accident. As you might expect, the damages for a truck accident can be quite severe. You might find yourself struggling to pay significant medical bills – all while you’re prevented from going to work and earning an income. Injuries can also lead to many other damages besides financial losses1, however, and in some cases they can become quite obscure.

Although these obscure losses might be surprising, they are still legitimate. As a result, you have every right to fight for compensation in the most efficient, confident way possible. But we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The good news is that Tennessee has many truck accident attorneys, and these legal professionals can help you strive for a fair, adequate settlement that reflects the true extent of your damages. Due to the statute of limitations2, it’s best not to delay – so book your consultation with one of these legal professionals as soon as possible.

Loss of Consortium

Also known as “loss of companionship,” loss of consortium is one of the most notable examples of a non-economic damage. This is because this damage is not claimed by the victim themselves, but rather their spouse. The basic logic is quite straightforward: the spouse claims that the accident robbed them of their relationship.

For example, perhaps a car accident left their spouse extremely disfigured – to the point where they are no longer attracted to them. Perhaps their spouse suffered a serious head injury, and they are no longer interested in the relationship. Whatever the case may be, the spouse can theoretically sue the negligent party for causing the accident that led to the end of their relationship.

Loss of Enjoyment of Life

Loss of enjoyment of life is another somewhat vague non-economic damage, but is actually quite common in personal injury lawsuits. When someone claims loss of enjoyment of life, they are alleging that the injury is preventing them from participating in certain activities that were previously crucial to their happiness. For example, an individual who loses the ability to walk may claim loss of enjoyment because they can no longer take their dog on walks. An individual who loses an arm may claim that they can no longer play catch with their children, and so on.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Attorney?

If you’ve been searching the Nashville area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, rest assured that there are many legal professionals nearby who can assist you. With their help, you can receive compensation for some of the most obscure damages listed above, and this can help you move on with your life after your serious accident. Book a consultation today and take your first steps towards justice and a fair settlement.

