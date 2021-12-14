What Categories Can Sexual Harassment be Divided Into in South Carolina?

There are various categories of sexual harassment, and the victims, despite having felt immense pain and suffering may be questioning themselves whether they even have a claim to begin with or not.

Sexual harassment hurts in more ways than one. Not only does the victim have to face the psychological pain and perceived embarrassment, but they will likely also suffer physical complications and social limitations due to the pain they were forced to endure. It is possible for the trauma to turn into physical ailments that a person has to receive medical treatment for, and it is also likely that a person will not be able to undergo regular social interactions the way they used to prior to the abuse occurring. These are serious side effects, and it only makes sense that individuals get in touch with a sexual harassment attorney so they can determine what steps need to be taken to hold the employer to legal account.

There are various categories of sexual harassment, and the victims, despite having felt immense pain and suffering may be questioning themselves whether they even have a claim to begin with or not, or if the pain was serious enough to take to court. A lawyer will be able to inform a person of where they stand according to the law and will tell them what steps they can take to make sure the employer is not allowed to get away with their behavior. Serious sexual harassment that can lead to litigation includes two main categories.

The first category is Quid pro quo. In this category, sexual harassment occurs when a worker or supervisor makes sexual advances and promises employment benefits to those that comply with their behavior. They may also give punishments to those that do not react favorably.

The second category is a hostile work environment. In such cases, unwelcome sexual behavior takes place, but it does not include favors. Both categories have different implications when examined legally and anyone who finds themselves in such a situation should get in touch with a lawyer as soon as possible to learn more about the law regarding their specific case.

Starting the sexual harassment complaint process in South Carolina

The first course of action that must be taken in South Carolina after a person is harassed in their workplace is that they need to report the abuse with the required evidence. Once they have reported it they should see if their employer does a good job at ensuring their safety and taking measures to keep them safe. If the employer doesn’t take proper action, then individuals should get in touch with a lawyer who specializes in dealing with sexual harassment cases so that they can go forward with filing their claim.