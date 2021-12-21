What Damages Can I Claim in a Wrongful Death Car Accident Lawsuit?

If you are successful in recovering a settlement for your wrongful death lawsuit, it will almost always include compensation for funeral expenses.

Losing a loved one in a San Antonio car accident can be an incredibly traumatic experience. Dealing with the emotional effects of this incident can be difficult enough, but the truth is that many families are faced with many other issues. Financial problems and legal issues can easily arise after losing a loved one to a car accident, creating even more stress. This situation can become even more complex if your loved one lost their life due to someone else’s negligence. If this is the case, you may be considering a wrongful death lawsuit. But what damages can you claim?

If you have questions about a wrongful death lawsuit in Texas, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can answer all of your questions in a clear, concise manner. Not only that, but they can also help you navigate the actual process of filing a lawsuit and recovering a settlement. As you’ll see, a wrongful death lawsuit can provide you with critical financial support after losing a loved one in a truck accident.

Funeral Costs

If you are successful in recovering a settlement for your wrongful death lawsuit, it will almost always include compensation for funeral expenses. This allows you to give your loved one the respect they deserve without having to worry about financial pressures, and it means that you can approach the funeral without unnecessary stress or worry.

Future Earnings

If you lost a loved one who was the primary breadwinner of the family, you can also recover compensation for their future contributions to the family estate. With this funding, you can continue to provide for yourself and your children without having to worry about how you’re going to replace your loved one’s income.

Loss of Consortium

Loss of consortium is considered a “non-economic” damage, which means that it represents an emotional damage rather than a financial loss. When you claim “loss of consortium” as a damage, you are essentially asking to be compensated for the lost emotional and romantic benefits of having a spouse. Note that non-economic damages such as this often make up the bulk of your settlement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you have been searching for a qualified, experienced accident attorney in Texas who can help you with your wrongful death lawsuit, look no further than Begum Law Group, Injury Lawyers. Over the years, we have helped numerous families hold negligent parties accountable for the deaths of their loved ones. We understand that you might be dealing with all kinds of pressures during this troubling period, and we can help you get the compensation you need to move forward with your life. Reach out and book your consultation today.