What Damages Can I Collect for a Car Accident in Nevada?

Las Vegas, NV – The latest figures available from the Department of Transportation show that Nevada had 43,683 motor vehicle accidents in 2020. Unsurprisingly, over 40% of those, or 18,800 of those crashes were registered in downtown Las Vegas and The Strip area.

Most car accidents in Nevada are caused by various types of reckless driving such as:

Failure to yield right of way

Tailgating

Drunk driving

Distracted driving.

Reckless driving constitutes negligence, so the victims of such accidents are entitled to file personal injury claims under Nevada’s tort law. However, if you want to make the most of your claim, you should always reach out to reliable Nevada car accident lawyers before filing a claim.

Negotiations with the insurance company are best handled by professionals. At the same time, if the insurance company does not offer you a fair settlement, your lawyers will be ready to file a lawsuit against the negligent driver.

Types of damages available for a car accident in Nevada

Compensatory damages available under a personal injury claim are meant to make the victim whole, or as they were before the accident. On the one hand, you have economic damages, to compensate you for the financial losses the accident caused you. On the other hand, you have non-economic or general damages to make up for all the suffering a serious injury caused you.

In certain cases, your Nevada car accident lawyers may also be able to seek punitive damages.

Economic damages

Economic damages refer to all your medical expenses, as well as your lost earnings. You should keep track of all the medical bills, including those for rehabilitation programs or medicines you may need. You can also claim compensation for any alterations your house may require, such as installing ramps or handrails. If you are left with a disability that will require long-term medical assistance, those costs must be included in your economic damages.

Non-economic damages

Money will not take away all the pain you’ve endured, nor your mental distress, but your lawyers will make sure you’re fully compensated for all your physical and mental suffering.

There is no cap on pain and suffering damages in Nevada, except for medical malpractice cases.

If you file a car accident lawsuit, the non-economic damages you can get depend on your lawyers’ skills in presenting a convincing case.

Your lawyers can use your personal account, as well as testimony from your family and friends. They’ll show how much physical pain you’ve had to put up with, but also the mental distress your situation caused you.

Punitive damages

Under Nevada laws, punitive damages are available only in a limited number of cases. You cannot seek punitive damages for a simple case of negligence, such as failure to yield.

Yet, if you were injured in a drunk-driving crash, you should find accident attorneys in your area and sue the person who did that to you.

If the other driver “willfully consumed alcohol and/or drugs”, the law dictates that they should be punished. For this type of accident claim, there are no caps on the amount of punitive damages you can recover.

Source: Nevada Department of Transportation: 2021 Facts & Figures