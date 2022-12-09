Finally, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Reached a Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

Although things seem to be unraveling around Ye (formally known as Kanye West) more and more each day, he’s now one step closer to settling his divorce from Kim Kardashian. CNN obtained a draft of the agreement which states that Ye will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support1.

Will Kim and Kanye split custody of their children?

According to the draft viewed by CNN, Kim and Kanye will share joint custody of their four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. When joint custody is granted in a divorce case, it means both parents are given legal custody of their children.

While it’s likely the former couple will have a few things to work out in terms of how they will divide the days and holidays with their kids, at least the issue has been worked out. Child custody is among one of the more difficult issues couples must settle before their divorce can be finalized.

When did Kim Kardashian file for divorce from Kanye?

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as her reasoning for wanting to split. The pair became friends sometime around 2008 and became an item in 2011. By 2014, they were exchanging their vows at their wedding in Italy.

Then, in March 2022, Kardashian requested that her marital status be legally changed to single despite the divorce not having been settled. After being granted her request, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson. That relationship, however, is no longer active.

During a 2022 interview with Vogue, Kardashian attributed the split to her wanting to make herself happy2. She told the magazine “For so long, I did what made other people happy.” She added, “I think it’s okay to choose you.”

With Kim and Kanye’s divorce nearing its end, they each can now put their focus and attention on their children and business endeavors.

How long do divorces take to settle in Arizona?

When it comes to high-net-worth divorces like Kim and Kanye’s, there’s a good chance it could take months or even a year to get the matter settled. Typically, the more money and assets involved in a divorce, the more difficult it can be to settle.

But, in general, a divorce, or a dissolution of marriage as it is referred to in Arizona, usually takes at minimum, two to three months to resolve. This is because Arizona subjects couples to a 60-day waiting period before their divorce can be settled3.

After the 60 days have passed, certain issues will need to be addressed (i.e. child support, child custody, alimony, etc.) before the court will grant a divorce decree.

