Why Do People Compare I-10 at the Louisiana Mississippi Line to a “Death Trap?”

Although the Mississippi Department of Transportation has reportedly vowed to make I-10 safer, truck accidents continue to occur.

I-10 is an interstate that stretches roughly 2,500 miles, from Jacksonville, Florida to Santa Monica, California1. As one of the longest interstates in the U.S., I-10 is relied on by millions of drivers. Because I-10 is so busy and is used by locals, travelers, and truckers, it has become one of the more dangerous roadways to travel on, particularly at the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

Why is I-10 so dangerous to travel on in Mississippi?

Every month, news sources in Mississippi report on the horrific and deadly car and truck accidents that happen on I-10. Back in November 2022, an 18-wheeler caught fire after crashing into the bridge railing, reports the Sun Herald2.

If we go back a few more months, sources were reporting on a four-car pile-up involving yet another 18-wheeler. That truck accident resulted in five people having to be transported to an area hospital and another being airlifted by a medical helicopter.

In fact, the accidents have become so frequent on I-10 in Mississippi that local commuters in Hancock County refer to a portion of it as a “death trap,” cites the Sun Herald. Why? According to a Diamondhead resident, “there’s always something happening on I-10.”

Several Mississippi residents told the Sun Herald that they’ve “had their fair share of close calls on I-10.” One resident recollected back to a time when he had been driving on a two-lane section of the interstate next to another vehicle and that’s when a third car “squeezed right in between the two lanes to try and pass.”

Another person who lives near Biloxi says that many accidents on I-10 tend to happen around the Pearl River Bridge. “When you go up on the bridge, there’s this narrowing effect that people have because the shoulder widths are very thin, so people slow down, and if someone changes their speed, that’s where the accident happens, right before you get on the bridge.”

