What Do Real Estate Attorneys Do?

If you’re buying or selling for the first time, you might be wondering why exactly you need a real estate lawyer. Isn’t this one more layer of needless complexity? Do you really need a lawyer, or can you handle the paperwork by yourself? What exactly does a real estate lawyer do in Michigan, anyway? The truth is that real estate lawyers are essential to the housing market, and they can help you in a number of notable ways.

If you want to know exactly what a real estate lawyer can do for you, consider booking a consultation with a legal professional near you. During a consultation, you can go over your unique situation and determine when legal assistance might be helpful. You might find that a lawyer can save you from making needless mistakes, ensuring that your real estate transaction goes as smoothly as possible.

Handling the Paperwork

You’ll be happy to know that your real estate attorney will handle a ton of paperwork on your behalf. If you’re familiar with the process of buying or selling a home, you know that this paperwork can seriously start to pile up. Thankfully, you can basically dump it all on your attorney’s desk and let them handle it – leaving you to focus on moving, redecorating, and other things of that nature. Specifically, your real estate attorney will handle all of the contracts and documents related to the real estate transaction.

Closing

Your attorney will also help you with closing. One of the most important things you need to do before closing is a title check. Your attorney will search the title of the property to make sure there are no liens on the property. They will also check if anyone else has a claim to the property. For example, the property you’re trying to purchase might actually belong to someone else – perhaps an ex-husband who has not been informed of the sale.

Understanding Local Laws

Your real estate attorney will also have a strong understanding of local laws and regulations. If they spot any potential violations or concerns, they will let you know.

Representing Your Interests

At the end of the day, a real estate attorney simply represents your interests as you engage in this transaction. Think of them as a “team member” who will join your broker and your real estate agent to ensure that your property deal goes as smoothly as possible.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced real estate attorney in Traverse City, look no further than Neumann Law Group. Over the years, we have assisted numerous property buyers and sellers in Michigan, and we’ve seen pretty much every real estate situation you can think of. No matter how complex your transaction might be, we’ll help you handle the legal aspects of the transaction in the most efficient way possible. Book your consultation today to learn more.