What Do Sexual Harassment Lawyers Do for Their Clients in Anaheim?

Anaheim, CA – People who have been affected by sexual harassment in their workplaces will need various kinds of help throughout the process to report illegal behavior and get relief. One of the best ways for the victim to navigate this process is to get the help of a licensed attorney. There are California sexual harassment lawyers who can give advice about what the victim should do, and handle all relevant court filings and procedures if a lawsuit is necessary.

Initial advice

Most new clients will meet with an attorney to discuss whether they have grounds to formally take legal action or not. The lawyer can clearly explain how sexual harassment laws apply to the victim’s situation, and whether their specific problems warrant a lawsuit or other measures. By the time the meeting is over, the victim should have a better understanding of the formal legal definition of harassment, and what their lawyer expects if they do decide to bring a case.

Guiding the victim through the process

Sexual harassment cases have a specific process that the victim must follow. This includes steps such as notifying the person responsible for the harassment that their conduct is unwelcome, notifying the employer, filing a claim with the relevant labor agency, then finally bringing a lawsuit. It is important that certain actions are taken at the appropriate time to increase the chances of the victim being successful.

The investigation

Anaheim sexual harassment lawyers have significant experience with gathering evidence and information that is relevant to the lawsuit through the discovery process or their own investigation. Things such as statements from witnesses, copies of emails and workplace documents, video surveillance, and workplace reports can all be relevant to the issue of whether sexual harassment took place.

Filing a lawsuit

When a victim is not able to get sufficient relief or closure from their employer, it may be necessary to take formal legal action with the help of sexual harassment lawyers. The lawyer can advise the victim regarding how a lawsuit works, file the case, and represent them while the matter is ongoing. The main benefit of taking formal legal action is that the victim is eligible for various types of compensation. These include damages related to lost income and wages, costs associated with finding a new job, and treatment or counseling for mental health problems caused by the mistreatment. However, sexual harassment lawsuits are also unique in the sense that the amount of damages available are capped based on the size of the employer being sued.

Finding a local sexual harassment attorney

