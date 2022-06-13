How Can a Damaged Water System Affect Incidents of Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment has been a prohibited and frowned upon topic for years.

Texas Border Business1 reported in February of this year that the Mayor of Laredo had to issue a state of emergency for the entire city. The declaration stated that residents were urged to refrain from using water for nonessential purposes whole crews work on restoring it in affected areas.

Some of the non-essential uses of water included:

Watering lawns

Irrigation

Washing vehicles or pavements

Adding water to pools

Operating ornamental fountains or ponds

This declaration was effective for seven days from the date that it was signed and the city remained under a boil water advisement until the problem was resolved.

How does this affect sexual harassment incidents?

Usually, every time a city undergoes an emergency, more employees will be in the area to work on resolving issues. More employees that work in a single area will likely have more incidents of sexual harassment. Local employees can also face harsher and more tense atmospheres at work.

If you’re in Laredo, Texas, and are facing sexual harassment at work, contact a lawyer today.

What to do if you work in the State of Texas and experience sexual harassment.

Texas employees in Laredo who have faced sexual harassment in the workplace and want to take advantage of their legal rights should do the following:

Engage in new company-mandated training.

Document if your employer immediately reacts to your claim.

Preserve any online training materials.

Inform the employer about your incident.

File a lawsuit if they don’t respond in a timely fashion.

Ensure that a third-party human resources agent is assigned to your investigation.

Sexual harassment has been a prohibited and frowned upon topic for years. However, workplace culture has seen improvements thanks to more stringent laws and rulings. This new Texas hopes to enact a stricter, no-tolerance stance on workplace harassment.

If you work in the Texas area and have suffered sexual harassment at the workplace without any reaction from your employer, you should not have to suffer sexual harassment in any circumstance. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment!

Unfortunately, there have been too many cases of sexual harassment that go unnoticed and unreported. This leaves unaddressed trauma and emotional turmoil for the victims that can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal practitioner.

Seek legal counsel in the State of Texas today.

