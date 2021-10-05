What Do Your Employees Really Want at Work

As you can see, there are so many things your employees really want at work, and these six are the most important ones out there.

You’re a proud owner of a newly established company who is still a novice at some aspects of running a business? Look no further because we’re here to help you out! For a start, here’s a list of things your employees really want at work. Here are the six most important of them, so check them out and learn something new today. Enjoy!

Recognition and praise for a job well done

Do you know a man or a woman who doesn’t love to be praised after a successfully accomplished project? No, we don’t know them either, which leads us to the first two things your employees really want at work – recognition and praise. The better they feel about what they do, the more they will want to do it well. As simple as that! So, if you want to be a true leader, make sure to recognize your employees’ progress and praise them for every goal they achieve. You should do this both individually and for the entire team – both privately and in a team meeting. Just a little bit of employee recognition can go a long way. The same goes for numerous amazing benefits in the workplace. These will inspire your employees and motivate them to do better, which is a fantastic advantage you shouldn’t overlook!

Respect from their employer and coworkers

Respect is essential in the workplace – especially when it’s mutual. And what does that mean? Well, it means that an employee-employer relationship should always be full of respect from both sides. You as an employer should always be as genuine as possible. This is particularly true for the feedback you’re providing for your employees. Also, try not to have any secrets in your company. A mysterious, tense atmosphere in the workplace will negatively affect a lot of people who work for you. Instilling fear in your employees is the last thing you want, too. Instead, be an open-minded leader who respects people and recognizes their successes. Being honest and respectful will certainly take you a long way, and you know what? Giving respect will earn you respect, too. It’s how it works!

A pleasant office environment

No matter what many people will say, a pleasant office environment truly is one of the most important factors when it comes to employee’s well-being in the workplace. After all, they spend 8+ hours in the office 5 or 6 days a week, right? This is exactly why you should make important changes and upgrade the office environment as much as possible. Instead of dull white lights, there should be a source of natural light such as a big window. To prevent stale air from accumulating in the office, get an air-purifying machine and complement the entire space with amazing indoor plants. To keep your employees healthy, be sure that there are always healthy snacks at their disposal. Also, you can offer paid fitness programs – both online and offline. Possibilities are truly infinite, so find what works best for your company and you won’t make a mistake!

Occasional employee rewards

Truth be told, offering rewards from time to time is exactly what the vast majority of your employees will look forward to. It doesn’t really matter what type of rewards you’re offering, as long as there’s a surprise factor involved. Of course, bonuses at the end of the year are more than welcome, as well as nice gifts around other important dates such as Thanksgiving and their birthdays. When it comes to gifts, you can go for anything you find appropriate for the specific occasion. From traditional gift cards and fabulous birthday flowers to personalized gifts such as planners, mugs, and laptop bags – there are so many fantastic options. If your company is not very large, use it to your advantage and get to know every employee on a bit more personal level. This will help you choose a great present and show how much you actually care!

Enough room to grow

Even though it probably sounds like a cliché, the fact is that every person who cares about their career wants to have enough room to grow. And what does it mean? Well, in the first place, it means that your employees should always feel free to ask questions and discuss everything they find confusing or not clear enough. As we mentioned above, respect is crucial here, too. Your employees should never feel ashamed or looked down upon by anyone. Once they feel respected, they won’t be scared to show when they are insecure. Besides that, your employees must know that hard work always pays off and that they can be promoted based on their performance. Of course, a higher salary comes with the promotion, but you know what? It’s not just about the money. It’s about growing and getting recognized in the workplace, which often is priceless!

Proper communication with coworkers and the employer

Yes, we know that it probably sounds a bit silly, but the fact is that improper communication can lead to more problems than anything else in the workplace. When one member of the team is failing to communicate what they need to, the entire team is likely to fail. To prevent that, make sure to always maintain proper communication as an employer and leader. It applies to all forms of communication – one-on-one meetings, phone conferences, meetings, emails, texts, Skype conversations, and similar ones. Just remember that written forms of communication are never the right place for negative news. Instead, wait for an in-person meeting to bring up the bad news. However, if the majority of your employees are working from home currently, it shouldn’t be an excuse for poor communication. Bear that in mind and your employees will be forever thankful!

As you can see, there are so many things your employees really want at work, and these six are the most important ones out there. So, if you want to help your employees prosper and do well in the workplace, all you need to do is to stick to our guidelines. Our tips will help you make the right decisions, so don’t forget them and you’ll do a great job!