Why are We Seeing CBD Tinctures for Sale Everywhere?

CBD tinctures are medicinal solutions or oils that you consume orally to obtain the medicinal effects of cannabis.

These tinctures or oils are extracted from Cannabis indica or Cannabis sativa—the same plants that, when dried, make marijuana. CBD tinctures are believed to treat pain, reduce anxiety, control certain types of seizures, and stimulate appetite in the same way that marijuana does, but without its psychoactive effects.

CBD or cannabidiol, is one of the two chemicals among dozens in cannabis that have the most health benefits. The other, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), produces the psychoactive effects described as being “high.” CBD oil generally does not contain THC, although some trace amounts may be present in products sold in certain states or countries.

CBD tinctures for sale are edible oils that come with a dropper so that you can dose or drop the CBD into your mouth. It is diluted with a carrier base oil such as coconut or hemp seed oil to make it edible and to dilute down the CBD strength.

But a low CBD strength does not necessarily mean less effective. Instead, it can be perfect for those looking to gain the medicinal effects of CBD in moderate quantities, perhaps taking it more regularly throughout the day.

Let’s take a look at some of the common benefits of CBD so as to understand why it’s normal to see a wide variety of CBD tinctures for sale here in the UK.

Health Benefits of CBD tincture

CBD is known to manage a number of health problems including:

Acne

Anorexia

Anxiety

Chronic pain

Depression

Drug addiction and withdrawal

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

High blood pressure

Insomnia

Muscle spasms

Parkinson’s disease

The growing popularity of CBD tincture has increased the number of brands selling it and so the range of CBD tinctures for sale has expanded – from strengths and flavours. Speaking of which, the ideal amount of CBD dosage/oil for anxiety or other ailments as mentioned above may vary based on the method of consumption.

Dosage and Preparation

There are no guidelines for the appropriate use of CBD tinctures as such. They are usually delivered sublingually or under the tongue. Just drop a dose under your tongue, hold for 30 – 60 seconds and then swallow. This way you’ll absorb a good amount of CBD content prior to swallowing as the glands beneath your tongue would start absorbing some of the CBD content into the bloodstream instantly.

Although there is no accurate dose, the daily recommended intake may range anywhere between 5 to 25 mg. Besides, it’s always safer to start slow and then increase your dosage level gradually if needed.

How to Calculate CBD Dose?

Calculating the exact amount of CBD per ml is pretty tricky. That’s because while some tinctures have the CBD concentration of 1500 mg per 30 ml, others have 3000 mg per 30 ml or more.

So to determine the exact dosage, you must first remember that each drop of oil equals 0.05 ml of fluid. This means that a 30-mL bottle of CBD oil will have roughly 600 drops. If the concentration of the tincture is 1,500 mg/mL, one drop would contain 2.5 mg of CBD (1,500 mg ÷ 600 drops = 2.5 mg).

All-in-all, CBD tinctures are undoubtedly one of the healthiest, cheapest and easiest ways of getting CBD into your system.