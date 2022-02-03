What Does a Lawyer in Boca Raton Do for Clients in a Slip and Fall Accident?

Most injury cases will end with a settlement paid by the defendant or their insurance company rather than a full trial.

Slip and fall accidents are a common problem and source of injuries in Florida and other states. This is because property owners are not always careful to ensure the safety of their guests and keep their property clear. Some attorneys focus on these kinds of cases and provide guidance to anyone who may need to file an injury lawsuit to receive compensation for their losses.

Figuring out what happened

The first step is usually for the victim to meet with the attorney during an initial consultation. The victim will recount how they were injured, where the incident happened, and other important details such as the condition of the property. The attorney can recommend a course of action and decide on an appropriate way to handle the client’s case for the best chance of success.

Investigating the property

Property owners, especially those who expect guests such as retail establishments, have an affirmative duty to keep these areas clear of obstacles. The lawyer will likely want to see pictures or videos of the area from the day of the injury, maintenance records, and get testimony from other witnesses. Details about a lack of care for the property can be crucial, especially if things like cleaning and maintenance were not done regularly or consistently.

Proving negligence

The main way that the victim can win their case is by showing that the owner or person responsible for the property was negligent by ignoring a known hazard or not cleaning an area that they should have known was dangerous. For example, if there was severe rain that created a high likelihood that someone would slip and be injured, but it was left uncleared or without warning signs, this is likely negligence.

Compensation available to victims

Most injury cases will end with a settlement paid by the defendant or their insurance company rather than a full trial. The compensation will vary based on the actual losses and injuries that the victim can demonstrate. This means that a slip and fall victim with a long hospital stay and serious injuries is most likely to receive a larger settlement. However, those with even minor injuries can still receive compensation for things like medical care and lost wages.

Assistance after an accident in Boca Raton

The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Rosenberg is a firm that helps people with their accident cases in Boca Raton and nearby parts of Florida. Anyone who needs to speak with an attorney about their injuries can contact the firm to get personalized advice.