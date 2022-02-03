Top Hazards of Asphalt Rollers in New York

On September 29th of 2021, a worker was critically injured after a semi-truck crashed into an asphalt roller in Seneca.

If you work in New York’s construction industry, you’re probably already aware that asphalt rollers can be incredibly dangerous. These vehicles are crucial for roadwork across the Empire State, and those working with them must be aware of the various hazards involved. There have been numerous injuries involving these vehicles over the years, and many workers have lost their lives.

If you have been injured by an asphalt roller or any other piece of construction machinery, get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you file a personal injury claim or a workers’ compensation claim, depending on the circumstances of your accident. Either option will provide you with considerable financial assistance, allowing you to cover medical expenses, missed wages, and much more.

Asphalt Roller Accident in Seneca Leaves One Worker Critically Injured

Accidents involving asphalt rollers occur on a fairly regular basis in New York. On September 29th of 2021, a worker was critically injured after a semi-truck crashed into an asphalt roller in Seneca. The semi-truck attempted to overtake the roller and collided with it from behind. The driver of the roller was seriously injured and immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Top Hazards Associated with Asphalt Rollers

Here are some of the most important hazards to consider when working with asphalt rollers:

Improper Maintenance: To ensure the safety of workers, asphalt rollers need to be regularly and properly maintained. If these vehicles are allowed to fall into disrepair, they become unreliable. Loose wiring and hoses can be especially problematic. In addition, backup alarms and warning beacons need to be in working order to prevent injuries.

If operators don’t really know what they’re doing, there is a strong chance that the asphalt roller will cause injuries at the job site. Remember, asphalt rollers don’t injure workers: driving asphalt rollers injure workers. A construction company has a legal obligation to make sure that operators are properly trained before they get behind the wheel of a roller. Lack of Caution: Too often, construction companies forget about safety guidelines and focus instead on getting as much work done as quickly as possible. When companies are under pressure to meet deadlines, accidents happen. It’s that simple.

