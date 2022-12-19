What Evidence Do You Need in a Jacksonville Motorcycle Accident Lawsuit?

Even though Florida is a no-fault state, you still need some evidence to file your claim and recover compensation.

If you’ve been injured in a Florida motorcycle accident, you’re probably preoccupied with all kinds of issues. You may have serious injuries that require extensive medical treatment. On top of that, you might be concerned about missed wages after taking time off work. In addition, you might be dealing with psychological issues like PTSD or anxiety. With all of these issues in mind, it can be quite challenging to compile the necessary evidence to file an injury claim. So what kind of evidence do you need?

Florida is a No-Fault State

The first thing you need to know is that Florida is a “no-fault” state when it comes to auto accidents. This means that there is no need to prove fault when filing an injury claim for most injuries. This represents a weight off your shoulders, as other states require you to prove that your injuries were the direct result of another party’s negligence. It also allows you to file claims and receive compensation for single-vehicle motorcycle accidents.

For example, on December 4th it was reported that a motorcyclist had lost their life after crashing into a ditch near Starke. In this situation, the family members of this victim would still have the opportunity to file an injury claim and receive compensation – even though there was no one “to blame” for the accident.

Medical Records

Even though Florida is a no-fault state, you still need some evidence to file your claim and recover compensation. Your medical records represent perhaps the most important piece of evidence. Fortunately, it is relatively easy to compile and present this evidence. All that is required is that you show your medical records to the insurance adjuster. The most important thing is to actually get medical treatment in the first place. This is why you should never refuse medical treatment after an accident. Even if you delay in getting the treatment you need, insurance companies can use this as evidence that your injuries aren’t genuine or severe enough. This can affect your ability to recover a fair settlement.

Police Reports

You can also use police reports as evidence. This might be useful in the case of a very serious injury. In these situations, you may be able to step outside the boundaries of the no-fault system and sue defendants directly. These might include intoxicated or distracted drivers. In order to prove that drivers were guilty of some kind of negligence, you might need to use a police report as evidence with the help of your lawyers.

