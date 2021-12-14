What Evidence is Needed to Prove Workplace Sexual Harassment in Philadelphia?

Victims should also record any reactions they had to the harassment, how the incident made them feel, and how the event affected their work performance or their life in any way.

After an incident of sexual harassment takes place, it can be difficult for the victim to try and reorient themselves properly in their lives. Sexual harassment has significant aftereffects, and the act should never be taken lightly. No matter how hurt or scared a person is, they should ensure they take measures to defend themselves by connecting with a lawyer who specializes in dealing with sexual harassment cases.

Once a person goes to their lawyer, their attorney will let them know that they need proof of the sexual harassment having occurred in order for the courts to take it seriously. The Philadelphia courts want very specific types of evidence to prove that there was a case of workplace sexual harassment. The first form of proof a person can provide is direct evidence. This will be available to a person if there was a clear and direct link from the harassment to their employment status. An example of this is if a person is clearly told by their manager that they are fired if they do not fulfill the sexual favor being requested for them; after this, a person refuses, and they get fired.

In other cases, the evidence will not be direct, but it will be disparate. This means that a person can show the connection between the harassment and the negative employment consequences they suffered. Another sort of evidence is policy evidence. This is when a company’s policy discriminates against a person based on their gender. For instance, if the policy states that employees have to dress provocatively when this does nothing to make their job easier or provide safety for them either. The policy in itself is a form of sexual harassment and if brought to the attention of the court, may be able to help a person get compensated for their suffering.

The more evidence a person has, the better it is for them so they should make sure to record each incident of harassment, record each conversation that is insulting, and keep all emails and memos safe that show the harassment is taking place. Victims should also record any reactions they had to the harassment, how the incident made them feel, and how the event affected their work performance or their life in any way.

Hiring a sexual harassment attorney in Philadelphia

The best way to ensure a person remains safe and is freed from their workplace sexual harassment is by reaching out to a qualified lawyer and seeking their advice and guidance. Get in touch with a sexual harassment lawyer at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore as soon as possible to begin filing a claim.