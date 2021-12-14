What is Connecticut’s Times Up Act?

The Time’s Up Act alongside several other laws protect a person in their workplace.

In 1992, the Human Rights and Opportunity Act was passed, adding a new layer of protection for everyone in the workforce. This law required that all employers provide thorough sexual harassment management training to their supervisors when they ran a company of 50 or more employees. In June 2019, Connecticut went ahead and enacted the Time’s up Act, otherwise known as Public Acts 19-16 and 19-93.

What the Time’s Up Act entails is that many more employers are required to give the training, and the training is not just required for supervisors, it is also required for other employees as well. Employers are also expected to put up posters regarding the illegal nature of sexual harassment and can face very serious fines if it is determined that they have not been complying with the Act. Employees are given a lot more protection through this Act so that they feel safe and comfortable when at their workplace and they do not have to fear uncalled for emotional or physical abuse.

Seeing as most employees spend a significant amount of time at work, and most of their day is spent in their office, this has to be an area that is safe for them and that they are not constantly in fear of. The law takes this very seriously and if a complaint successfully goes through, then the employer will be held liable for their failure to keep their employee safe. However, employees must first clearly report the harassment to HR or to the management for their claim to be accepted.

What is considered sexual harassment in New Haven, Connecticut?

Any unwelcome sexual advances that are made or any favors that are requested and have a sexual nature can be considered sexual harassment in the workplace. This is applicable whether submission to the conduct was an explicit requirement or even if it was implied implicitly. The matter becomes especially bad for the employer if the employee can prove that that their accepting or rejecting the favor was directly linked to their employment status. For example, if they rejected the offer they would be demoted or fired, but if they accepted it, they would be allowed to remain as an employee, or they may even be promoted to a better work position.

The Time’s Up Act alongside several other laws protect a person in their workplace and victims of such abuse should get in touch with a sexual harassment lawyer as soon as possible so they can get expert legal assistance filing their claim and taking their next steps.