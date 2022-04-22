What Evidence is Used in an Accident Lawsuit in California?

Things like pictures and videos of the accident scene can be useful to show the condition of the area at the time of the incident.

Los Angeles, CA – People who have been injured during an accident have the ability to bring a lawsuit against the person responsible to receive compensation. In order to prevail in the lawsuit, the victim will need various kinds of evidence to prove that the defendant actually caused their losses and that they were negligent. This can be done with the assistance of an accident attorney, who will utilize multiple kinds of evidence during trial or settlement negotiations.

Witness testimony

If there are people who had a clear view of the accident and the events in the moments beforehand, their testimony can be very valuable. It is also common for crucial witnesses to have to take depositions before the trial to put both sides to the case on notice for the type of information they have. A witness who clearly saw one party make a mistake or act reckless can often be the difference between winning and losing a case.

Documentation of losses

When the plaintiff asks for damages in a lawsuit, any kind of economic losses need to be shown through various kinds of documentation. This normally includes medical bills, property repair estimates, wage statements for missed time from work, and other items that can be used to show exactly what the victim has lost and its corresponding value. The plaintiff’s accident attorney in Los Angeles can add up all of these losses and argue that the defendant should have to pay for them through a settlement or a jury verdict.

Evidence of the scene

Things like pictures and videos of the accident scene can be useful to show the condition of the area at the time of the incident. Depending what is specifically documented in the pictures and videos, it may also help prove fault and other relevant issues. This is also helpful for the purposes of proving that the accident actually happened and the extent of the damage and injuries that resulted in the immediate aftermath.

Accident reports

It is important for anyone who has been involved in an accident to contact the local police. This will help document the incident and provide assistance to anyone who has been injured. The police will send people to the scene who have expertise in traffic incidents. Their findings and opinions are summarized in the report that they produce. Because these opinions and other information is an independent judgment of the accident and related matters, it can be an extremely valuable account of the collision.

Meeting with a local attorney

USAttorneys.com is a website that can help people after accidents in California. Anyone who needs to meet with a lawyer can browse the site to find a local attorney who can address their concerns.