What Happens if a Ride Service Provider Gets into an Accident?

Many times, victims hesitate to call an attorney because they are unaware if their rights and they think they may not even be eligible to file a claim.

When a person takes a ride service to get to their destination, then most of the time, the driver is operating their own vehicle. If the driver gets into an accident while giving a ride to a passenger, then whether they are liable or not depends on whether they were actively working at the time or not. If the company app they were working for was turned on at the time of the collision, then they will be considered as working under their scope of employment at the time and the company can be held accountable. In such cases both the driver’s insurance and the company’s liability coverage will be considered for damages. However, the exact process will differ based on the personal details of the case as every collision is different especially when seen through a legal perspective.

If the driver was just getting from one place to the other and not actively working, then they themselves are accountable for the damages.

The last thing anyone wants to experience when they pay for a ride is an accident. However, this does happen from time to time, and the victims of the collision deserve to be compensated for the damages they suffered.

What Can a Car Accident Attorney Do for Me in Riverview, Florida?

After a person gets into a collision, they will need time to heal from the trauma they suffered. They will also need money to pay for their medical bills as well as cover any lost wages they experienced due to the recovery.

The best way to make sure that their best interests are put first, and they receive reimbursement to cover the unfair damages they suffered unexpectedly, is by getting in touch with a car accident lawyer as soon as possible.

A car accident attorney will step up and launch an investigation so proper evidence can be collected and a solid case can be created. They will then communicate with the opposing party and after presenting the evidence to them, try to come to a fair agreement. If the agreement is not made, then matters can be taken to court so a judge or jury can decide the final amount of due compensation.

Many times, victims hesitate to call an attorney because they are unaware if their rights and they think they may not even be eligible to file a claim. It is always a good idea to call a law firm and get assistance with one’s case so the chances of making a mistake or acting without knowledge is avoided.

Get in touch with a car accident lawyer at the Reyes Law Firm today to get help with one’s case.