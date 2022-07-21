What Happens if I Was Partly to Blame for a Semi-Truck Crash?

Your settlement money goes down depending on your level of fault.

Car accidents are often complex affairs. With so many vehicles on the road moving at different speeds and in different directions, it becomes almost impossible to figure out who actually caused certain crashes. If you were caught in the middle, you may be partly – but not fully – to blame. So what happens now? Can you still sue even if you contributed to the crash? Can you still receive compensation for your injuries? These are some of the most common questions for injury victims of semi-truck crashes.

If you have been injured by a semi-truck crash in Missouri, you need to get in touch with qualified, experienced truck accident attorneys as soon as possible. Until you connect with a lawyer, you’re simply playing a guessing game. Internet research is a good start, but it can only get you so far. To start working towards positive results, you need to book a consultation and start developing a clear action plan alongside St. Louis accident lawyers. These legal professionals can carefully assess your situation during a consultation.

Missouri’s “Pure Comparative Fault” System Explained

In Missouri, drivers are subject to a system of “pure” comparative negligence – otherwise known as pure comparative fault1. This means that even if you were to blame for your accident, there is a strong chance you can still recover a settlement. This system is said to be “pure” because there are no limitations on it. In other words, you could be 99% responsible for your own crash and still recover a settlement.

Here’s the Catch

The catch is simple: Your settlement money goes down depending on your level of fault. If you were 25% responsible for the accident, you’d only receive 75% of your normal settlement. If you were 50% responsible, you’d receive half. If you were 75% responsible, you would receive 25% of your settlement.

How Can a Lawyer Help?

Based on the laws of this system, it makes sense to prove that your fault is as low as possible. A lawyer can help you establish that instead of being 50% at fault, you were actually 25% at fault. This can raise your settlement significantly.

An Example of a Pure Comparative Fault System

Let’s say you drove through a stop sign and were hit by a semi-truck. You might have been partly at fault, but what if the semi-truck driver also drove through a stop sign? What if they were intoxicated or distracted at the time of the crash2? If you can prove these factors are true, you could still walk away with a substantial settlement.

Where Can I Find a Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for qualified St. Louis truck accident lawyers, there are many options available. Take your time while choosing the best attorney you can find – but don’t wait too long. If you’re not careful, you could lose the ability to sue when the statute of limitations expires. Remember, you may still be eligible for a settlement even if you were partly to blame for your own accident. The only way to find out for sure is to get in touch with a lawyer today and start the legal process.

