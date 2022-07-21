Michigan Auto Law Announces #SafeDriveSummer Campaign

Community outreach includes social media contest to encourage safe summer driving.

Summer is in full swing, and that means road trips. To help keep the roads safe this summer, Michigan Auto Law is launching a community outreach campaign to raise awareness of safe driving practices.

“Summer is a popular time for car travel and we want that travel to be fun and accident-free,” said Steven Gursten, president and attorney at Michigan Auto Law. “Our campaign encourages folks to ‘take the pledge’ to drive safe this summer.”

The #SafeDriveSummer campaign, which started July 15th, includes a chance to win two $150 Speedway gas cards, one in August, and one in September. To participate in the contest, Michigan Auto Law asks drivers who are 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to:

Follow @MichiganAutoLaw on Facebook and/or @official_miautolaw on Instagram

Post a pledge for how they plan to do their part to drive safely this summer on the Michigan Auto Law post or posts about safe driving

Tag Michigan Auto Law in their post and use the #SafeDriveSummer hashtag

Winners will come from random drawings and the winners will be announced on Facebook and Instagram. There will be consolation prizes for those who enter and qualify for the contest. Michigan Auto Law challenges followers to tag three people they want to see make a #SafeDriveSummer commitment.

Throughout the campaign, Michigan Auto Law will provide ongoing community education through videos, blogs and safe driving tips posted on social media. Michigan Auto Law is also planning on live streaming at the Woodward Dream Cruise on August 20th.

