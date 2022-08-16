What Happens if My Water Damage Claim is Denied in Florida?

There may be various strategies you can pursue to get the compensation you need after a flood damages your home.

If you’ve suffered serious damage to your home, it can feel like your whole life is falling apart. Your home is more than just a building – it’s the foundation for your family and your roots to your community. Water damage can be especially problematic, destroying not only the items in your home but compromising the integrity of the structure itself. In addition, water damage can cause mold that remains and causes health issues. The most obvious course of action in this scenario is to file a claim with your insurance provider. But what happens if your claim is denied?

The first thing you should do is get in touch with a qualified, experienced insurance claims attorney in Florida. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive outcome in a highly confident manner, allowing you to push back against the insurance companies and recover the compensation you need to conduct repairs. Even if your claim is denied multiple times, your attorney can continue to appeal the decision and take the case to the highest courts in Florida. In many situations, this is enough to win against insurance companies.

Types of Water Damage in Homes

There are a number of different types of water damage that can affect homes, including:

Backed up sewers

Ground water infiltration

Leaking roofs

Broken water heaters

Sink overflow 1

Flooding

A quick note: Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover water damage if the source of the water came from outside the home2. This of course includes flooding. However, there may be various strategies you can pursue to get the compensation you need after a flood damages your home.

What Happens After My Claim is Denied?

The first thing that happens after your claim is denied is the arrival of the denial letter. This letter will communicate the reason for your denied claim. Sometimes, the wording is quite vague or difficult to understand. Don’t be surprised if you see so-called “legalese” – words that only make sense to trained legal professionals. If you can’t decipher this letter on your own, get in touch with an attorney and go over it together.

The next step is to figure out whether or not the insurance provider was justified in denying your claim. This will involve referring back to your policy and reading the “fine print.” Again, you can expect to see plenty of complex and confusing terms here. This is why an attorney can be so helpful. If your lawyer determines that you can viably appeal the denied claim, they can help you take legal action and pursue the matter in court.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

