What Happens Immediately After a Truck Crash in Virginia Beach?

The truck driver or others involved in the accident should call 911 or contact the local police.

Virginia Beach, VA – The moments after a collision involving a semi truck can be crucial. This is because there are likely to be people who have been hurt, displaced or damaged cargo, other forms of property damage, and even exposure to hazardous materials. The drivers of these commercial vehicles have a standard procedure they must follow to report the accident and get assistance, and other drivers who were involved must remain at the scene as well.

Virginia truck accident lawyers can provide more specific information and assistance to anyone who has recently been involved in a collision. Legal help is highly recommended after a crash with commercial vehicles, as most victims find that their expenses are significant.

Emergency services

The truck driver or others involved in the accident should call 911 or contact the local police if there are any injuries or significant property damage. Because accidents involving large commercial vehicles are more likely to result in physical harm or fatalities, it is likely Victims will need to seek medical treatment, and they should keep any records of their costs and those that describe the extent of their injuries.

Insurance claims

All drivers involved will need to contact their insurance company and file a claim. This is significant because each person will be able to determine if their insurance company will provide any compensation for things like vehicle repairs or medical treatment. Insurance policies on motor vehicles also require the policyholder to report any accident within a reasonable time after the incident.

Companies that own commercial vehicles tend to have very large insurance policies in place that are capable of covering the significant costs created by trucking accidents.

Civil lawsuits

It is possible that some people who were injured may need to file a civil lawsuit if they want to be given enough compensation to cover things like medical bills and lost wages. There are also non-economic damages available for pain, suffering, and other forms or trauma associated with the crash. In cases involving reckless or malicious behavior, it is possible that punitive damages can be awarded to the plaintiff to punish the defendant as well.

Virginia Beach truck accident lawyers help local clients with this process and maximize their potential compensation through a settlement agreement. In lawsuits involving a commercial vehicle, the attorney will have to investigate to determine whether the driver’s employer, the individual truck driver, or another party will be named as a defendant and responsible for paying any damages.

Meeting with a truck crash lawyer in Virginia Beach

Anyone who needs to speak with attorneys near me to bring a civil lawsuit can use the listings on USAttorneys.com. The site lists legal professionals in each state divided by their practice area.